Aldi looking to bring new stores to Glasgow

Aldi is on the hunt for new store locations in Glasgow as part of its rapid expansion drive.

Last month, the UK’s fourth largest supermarket called on the nation to get in touch to highlight where in Britain needed new Aldi stores most.

With more than 4,000 requests received, Aldi has now reviewed the list of locations and used it to develop its store search over the coming years.

The priority area in Glasgow where it is currently looking is Cathcart. Aldi has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years and has seen its popularity soar as shoppers switch to the supermarket for its lower prices and great quality.

The retailer currently has more than 1,020 stores and is committed to continuing towards its long-term target of more than 1,500 stores across the UK.