An evening of Victorian variety for one night only hosted by Elaine C. Smith

Stars from Two Doors Down, Shetland, Vera and Department Q will come together this September for a spectacular one-night-only celebration of Guy McCrone’s Wax Fruit Trilogy.

Taking place on Sunday, September 21 at Barras Art and Design (BAaD), the event marks the republication of McCrone’s bestselling trilogy, a cornerstone of Scottish literature that vividly captures the glamour, ambition and resilience of Victorian Glasgow.

The evening will be staged in the style of the great Victorian music halls that feature so prominently in McCrone’s work. With comedian and actress Elaine C. Smith as MC, the audience will be treated to an unforgettable night of live music, singing, a ceilidh and theatrical performances, all set against the backdrop of Victorian Glasgow brought to life on stage.

The Wax Fruit House Band, led by acclaimed musician Gary Innes, will provide the soundtrack to a line-up of celebrated actors and performers including Ashley Jensen, Martin Compston, Shirley Henderson, Frankie Corio, Kathleen McDermott, Jerry Burns, Rosie Graham and many more. A highlight of the night will see Jamie MacDougall perform in the style of Sir Harry Lauder, Scotland’s first global superstar.

Executive Producer Sarah Purser, who is leading the development of a TV adaptation, said: “Wax Fruit is Glasgow’s great family saga, and this event captures its energy, humour and resilience in the best way possible – with a night of music, song and performance, brought to you by Scotland’s finest, that McCrone himself would have relished.

"Evenings like this also serve to show commissioning executives there is a huge appetite there is for bringing these novels to life on screen.”

Doors open at 6pm with the show beginning at 6.30pm and running until 10pm. Guests are encouraged to embrace the dress code – Vivienne Westwood meets The Glasgow Boys – with bold tartan, rich textures and a theatrical spin on Victoriana.

Tickets are priced at £25 and include a copy of Antimacassar City, the first volume of the trilogy, along with a glass of fizz.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite: Wax Fruit TV: An Evening of Victorian Variety at BAaD in Glasgow. Follow updates on Instagram: @waxfruit.