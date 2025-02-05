An Evening with Sir Chris Hoy – Live in Glasgow in March

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to spend an evening with Sir Chris Hoy, one of Great Britain’s most celebrated sporting legends. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, an avid reader, or simply looking for an evening of inspiration, this live event promises to be unforgettable.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 11 world titles and six Olympic gold medals, Sir Chris is a track cycling icon who became Britain’s most decorated Olympian at London 2012. Between 2012 and 2021, he was the most successful British Olympian and the most successful Olympic cyclist of all time. But his journey extends beyond the velodrome.

In this intimate event, Sir Chris will share the defining moments of his career and personal life. He will also discuss his Sunday Times No.1 best-selling book - All That Matters - a raw, powerful, and deeply moving reflection on resilience, family, and finding strength in adversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Chris is also using his platform to spread awareness and challenge the perception of what living with Stage 4 Cancer looks like. With the launch of his own annual fundraising charity bike ride this year, Tour de 4 has been established to chance these perceptions and raise vital funds for cancer charities across the UK. This will be an evening of powerful storytelling, sporting triumph, and an unwavering spirit.

Sir Chris Hoy

Limited pre-show Meet & Greet opportunities are available for those who would like to meet Sir Chris.

An Evening with Sir Chris Hoy

Date: Monday, March 31, Meet & Greet 6pm, show start 7pm

Venue: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall