Botanical printworks will go on display at Auld Kirk Museum in Kirkintilloch at new exhibition

Natural talent will be at the root of a free exhibition at the Auld Kirk Museum in Kirkintilloch when it is officially launched on Saturday (February 18) at 2pm.

By The Newsroom
40 minutes ago

'Printing in Woodlands' - which will run until Thursday, March 30 - features a range of unique works by Glasgow artist Elisabeth Viguie-Culshaw.

Her exhibition captures moments of natural magic on fabric and paper - using natural and recycled materials.

A Botanical Printing Workshop on 22 February has sold out, but there is a workshop on Mixed Media: Paper Weaving by Katherine Cowtan at the venue on Wednesday March 1 from 10am. Visit https://edlc.ticketlight.co.uk for details.

