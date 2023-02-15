'Printing in Woodlands' - which will run until Thursday, March 30 - features a range of unique works by Glasgow artist Elisabeth Viguie-Culshaw.
Her exhibition captures moments of natural magic on fabric and paper - using natural and recycled materials.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Botanical Printing Workshop on 22 February has sold out, but there is a workshop on Mixed Media: Paper Weaving by Katherine Cowtan at the venue on Wednesday March 1 from 10am. Visit https://edlc.ticketlight.co.uk for details.