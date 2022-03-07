Travel back through 60 years of sensational art and culture

The Lillie Art Gallery has been open since 1962

‘The Lillie at 60' features artworks which were originally part of RobertLillie’s bequest in 1949, as well as works by Robert himself, his sister Jane,and Michael Bowley – architect of the popular institution.

It includes selected works which have been added to the permanent collection by purchase, gift, bequest and commission since the gallery'sopening in 1962.

The current collecting policy focuses on fine and applied art by talentswho are Scottish by birth or residence.

Some of Robert Lillie’s own artwork is on display

'The Lillie at 60' is on at the gallery in Station Road until April 28. It will be accompanied by a virtual exhibition for Local History Month, telling some of the stories behind this collection.Jim Neill, chair of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, said: "Iwould encourage as many people as possible to explore 'The Lillie at 60' – a celebration of six decades of this fine gallery.

"Highlights include landscapes, portraits and still life works in a variety of media; paying tribute to Robert Lillie’s devotion to art.

"It also highlights the venue's continued dedication to developing a uniquecollection to be enjoyed by everyone who visits.

"It's free to enter and you can also enjoy the stunning Glasgow Society ofWomen Artists exhibition."