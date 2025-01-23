BBC Scotland's political TV show returns in a new timeslot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Debate Night is BBC Scotland’s political TV discussion show and we want the people of Scotland to have their say.

Debate Night is back next week with a NEW timeslot of 9pm on BBC Scotland and 10:40pm on BBC1 Scotland straight after the 10 o’clock news.

The programme is travelling across the country on Wednesday evenings, and we would love to meet locals at a location nearest to you:

Wednesday 29 Jan GLASGOW, GOVAN

Wednesday 05 Feb STIRLING

Wednesday 12 Feb ABERDEEN

Wednesday 19 Feb EDINBURGH

Wednesday 26 Feb GREENOCK

Wednesday 05 Mar PERTH

Wednesday 12 Mar CUMBERNAULD

How do I apply for FREE studio tickets?

Visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Apply to the Audience’.

Filling out the online application takes two minutes! It's also accessible via mobile or tablet.

If you would like to attend with somebody, please ask them to apply too.

Why be part of the audience?

Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland. It gives you the opportunity to put your questions to the country’s decision-makers and public figures.

We want people from all walks of life. You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? Retired, self-employed, unemployed or just starting out in the workplace - we need you.

It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion - so we couldn’t do it without you!

Our panels are a great mix of people. Recent guests to join our politicians include TV stars Patrick Grant and Jane McCarry from Still Game, authors Val McDermid and Alex Gray, columnists Owen Jones and Hugo Rifkind, musicians Ricky Ross and Sandi Thom, comedians Karen Dunbar and Susie McCabe, Lord Sugar's advisor Mike Soutar from BBC The Apprentice and former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney.

You can see previous episodes on BBC iPlayer: www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight

