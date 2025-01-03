Bookface Sip & Swap in Glasgow with CJ Cooke: A Cozy Morning of Books and Conversation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bookface, the popular book club and community, is kicking off the year with a cozy and exciting event: the Bookface Sip & Swap on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 9.30am to 1pm at Saints of Ingram, Glasgow. This event promises to be the perfect start to the year for book lovers and budding authors alike.

At this special event, CJ Cooke, acclaimed author of The Nesting, The Girl in the Mirror, and The Lighthouse Witches, will be joining attendees to discuss her latest novel The Book of Witching, she’ll share insights into her writing process, and answer questions about her work and the literary world.

Guests are encouraged to bring three books they’ve loved and participate in the legendary Bookface Swap. This is a unique opportunity to swap your beloved reads for something new from over 300 titles available at the event. Whether you’re into thrillers, romance, or non-fiction, there’s something for every reader to enjoy.

Tickets for the event include tea/coffee, a croissant, and a glass of fizz, creating the perfect atmosphere for a relaxing Saturday morning spent with fellow book enthusiasts.

"Bookface events are known for being both inspiring and uplifting," said Heather Suttie, founder of Bookface. "It’s a fantastic opportunity for readers to connect with authors, pick up new books in our sustainable swap, and be part of a supportive community of people who share a love for reading."

The monthly Bookface Sip & Swap events have sold out regularly and continue to be a favourite for avid readers and aspiring writers. Guests have the chance to ask authors about their creative journeys, gain valuable insights, and network with others who share a passion for storytelling.

This event is part of a series of intimate, fun, and insightful gatherings that have previously featured best-selling authors including Davinia Taylor, Chris Brookmyre, Val McDermid, Susannah Constantine, Nikki May, Heather Morris, and many more.

While the Bookface Swap encourages attendees to bring four books to swap, this is not a requirement.

If you’d like to be a part of the Bookface community, join the private online group of over 4.6K members worldwide to engage with fellow book lovers and stay updated on future events and author discussions.

Tickets are available now—but don’t wait, as this event is expected to sell out quickly.

Get yours via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bookface-sip-swap-with-cj-cooke-on-saturday-25th-january-in-glasgow-tickets-1128193981569?aff=oddtdtcreator