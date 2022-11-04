Kirkland is embarking on a mini-tour of Scotland to promote his new work after launching the book in a Glasgow branch of Waterstones last month, in a process he describes as “a wonderful whirlwind.”

The Cumbernauld slot he has secured will take place from 7pm on Monday, November 14 and is happening as part of Scottish Book Week.

Other stop-offs are planned in Denny where Kirkland now lives as well as in Stirling.

Kirkland who has also written a number of books for young adults is the author of ‘’Happiness is Wasted on Me” which is set right here in Cumbernauld.