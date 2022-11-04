Book event at Cumbernauld Theatre bistro will star Kirkland Ciccone
The bistro in Cumbernauld Theatre is to play host to an event with local author Kirkland Ciccone who has been enjoying good sales from his new book ‘Sadie, Call The Polis’
Kirkland is embarking on a mini-tour of Scotland to promote his new work after launching the book in a Glasgow branch of Waterstones last month, in a process he describes as “a wonderful whirlwind.”
The Cumbernauld slot he has secured will take place from 7pm on Monday, November 14 and is happening as part of Scottish Book Week.
Other stop-offs are planned in Denny where Kirkland now lives as well as in Stirling.
Kirkland who has also written a number of books for young adults is the author of ‘’Happiness is Wasted on Me” which is set right here in Cumbernauld.
For more information on Kirkland plus an additional book event being held on Instagram on Friday, November 18, see www.KirklandCiccone.co.uk.