Kirkland

Kirkland Ciccone will preview his brand new novel ‘Sadie, Call The Polis’ at Waterstones in Sauchiehall Street at 7pm.

The ‘’Happiness is Wasted on Me’ author will be joined in conversation with Alex Nye, who like Kirkland has written several novels for adults and children.

This latest book, puts the focus on offbeat heroine Sadie Relish and unsparingly documents key life events like her doomed first date, a brief stint as a runaway, her first and last job plus a stint as an extra on ‘Transpotting’!