When Bellshill nurse Sophie Grant started a blog based on her real-life dating disasters, she had no idea her romantic nightmares would lead her to become a best-selling author of not one, but two comedy novels.

The greatly anticipated third and final instalment of the popular series, which features the lead protagonist, Zara, is called Meet Me in Milan and is now available to pre-order as it will be released on August 17.Sophie's debut novel, A Glasgow Kiss, written under the name Sophie Gravia became a global word-of-mouth phenomenon when it was released in December 2020, securing her the no1 best-seller spot on Amazon.

And at one point it even outsold the Fifty Shades of Gray series.

And when she later launched the follow-up novel What Happens in Dubai in August 2022, it also shot straight to number one in the Amazon book charts, securing another best-selling novel for Sophie.Her books have become a sensation, racking up sales of almost 250,000, and both books have been translated into foreign languages for Hungarian and Lebanese readers.

In additoin she is a social media sensation as she has has 13,000 followers and fans on Instagram.Sophie, (31) who is a former pupil of Holy Family Primary School said: "I never dreamed of how many people would read and relate to my books!

"When I began writing it for the fun of it, and now it has completely changed my life.

"I am so excited to get Meet Me in Milan out there for my readers in August, it is by far my favourite of the trilogy, and I think it finishes off the series perfectly."Guys seem to love these books just as much as the ladies! I get a lot of messages from men who have devoured it on their Kindle or listened to the audio versions on their way to work.

" I think it's relatable to most people and gives them an insight into the female mind."To celebrate the launch of Meet Me in Milan, Sophie is hosting an exclusive launch party at Wunderbar in Glasgow on Sunday, August 20. with Clyde 1's Amber Zoe. There will be live music, an interview with Sophie, Q&A session and a luxury goody bag.