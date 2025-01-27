Cala hosts Open House event at Sequoia Meadows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cala Homes (West) is hosting an exclusive Open House event for potential buyers looking to find their dream home at its popular Sequoia Meadows development in Jackton.

The award-winning homebuilder is opening the doors to seven different housetypes currently available at the South Lanarkshire development as well as all final two-bedroom apartments remaining.

The event is taking place on Saturday 8th and 9th February, from 12noon until 4pm, and is the first time purchasers will have the chance to take a tour inside such a wide range of homestyles at the development.

As well as seven different detached homestyles to explore, the weekend will offer visitors the opportunity to take a look inside all remaining two-bedroom apartments, perfect for first time buyers, downsizers and couples, each of these sought-after apartments come complete with a balcony and stylish flooring package and are available for a move this spring.

Apartments at Cala's Sequoia Meadows

Cala will also be showcasing its most popular housetypes including the four-bedroom Crichton along with the Lewis, Melville, Logan, Dewar, Kennedy and Darroch housetypes, all of which are five-bedroom homes. Many of these homestyles are part of Cala's exclusive 'Ready For You' collection and not only boast exciting financial incentives such as full LBTT costs covered by Cala, but also a blinds, flooring & carpets package throughout, so you can settle in right away.

Every home comes complete with the quality and finishes that Cala is renowned for, including flexible layouts, stylish finishes, and thoughtfully planned spaces.

Suzanne McElhiney, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (West) said: “This event is a great opportunity for those looking to move to Jackton as they'll be able to explore the wide range of properties we have on offer at Sequoia Meadows. It gives buyers the chance to ask questions and find their perfect plot, no matter if they are first-time buyers, a growing family or simply looking to downsize.

“For those who are looking to buy an apartment at the development, this is your final chance to seize the opportunity to make your move, as we only have six apartments left at Jackton.”

Melville showhome at Sequoia Meadows

Potential homebuyers will be able to take advantage of the wide range of incentives that are available, including Part Exchange and full LBTT. For those who are looking to make their move sooner rather than later, there are a selection of homes available for spring 2025 move in.

The Open House event takes place on 8th and 9th February from 12pm to 4pm.