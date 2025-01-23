Celebrate Burns Night in Scotland with MiXR: Exclusive events, traditional menus, and rewards

On Saturday, January 25, millions of Scots and Scottish enthusiasts will come together to Burns Night and honour the birth of Scotland’s beloved poet, Robert Burns.

Among the best places to do that will be at MiXR venues across Scotland. MiXR is a groundbreaking app connecting users with hundreds of pubs and bars across the UK, offering fantastic rewards and discounts.

Special Offers and Events:

Traditional Scottish menus

The Ark - GlasgowThe Ark - Glasgow
The Ark - Glasgow

Exclusive sharer cocktails

Live entertainment, including DJs and live music

Where to Celebrate Burns Night in Scotland:

Glasgow

  • Howgait - Community Pub
  • The Merchant – Featuring a special Scottish menu
  • The Ark – New menu with new sharer cocktails
  • Home – New menu with new sharer cocktails

Edinburgh

  • Amber Rose – Featuring a special Scottish menu
  • Finnegans Wake – Great cocktails & live music every night
  • The Chanter – Boozy Brunch, Saturday Sessions DJ
  • Hanover Tap – Boozy Brunch

How to BookReserve your spot at any MiXR venue by using the MiXR app.

About MiXR

The MiXR app gives users access to exclusive offers, deals, VIP tables, and exciting events across MiXR venues in cities throughout the UK, along with in-app missions to explore and enjoy.

