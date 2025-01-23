Celebrate Burns Night in Scotland with MiXR: Exclusive events, traditional menus, and rewards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday, January 25, millions of Scots and Scottish enthusiasts will come together to Burns Night and honour the birth of Scotland’s beloved poet, Robert Burns.

Among the best places to do that will be at MiXR venues across Scotland. MiXR is a groundbreaking app connecting users with hundreds of pubs and bars across the UK, offering fantastic rewards and discounts.

Special Offers and Events:

Traditional Scottish menus

The Ark - Glasgow

Exclusive sharer cocktails

Live entertainment, including DJs and live music

Where to Celebrate Burns Night in Scotland:

Glasgow

Howgait - Community Pub

The Merchant – Featuring a special Scottish menu

The Ark – New menu with new sharer cocktails

Home – New menu with new sharer cocktails

Edinburgh

Amber Rose – Featuring a special Scottish menu

Finnegans Wake – Great cocktails & live music every night

The Chanter – Boozy Brunch, Saturday Sessions DJ

Hanover Tap – Boozy Brunch

How to BookReserve your spot at any MiXR venue by using the MiXR app.

About MiXR

The MiXR app gives users access to exclusive offers, deals, VIP tables, and exciting events across MiXR venues in cities throughout the UK, along with in-app missions to explore and enjoy.