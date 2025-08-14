Cherry Picked Pop Up in Glasgow this September with Anna Campbell Jones
The vibe is relaxed and well stocked with everything from 80s sequins to contemporary art, cult homewares to upcycled music accessories. At the heart of the day is MOXIE’s all-day vintage sale, with rails full of Studio 54-inspired looks, bold prints, metallics, maxi dresses and designer labels. Expect sizes for everyone, a rummager’s dream, and rails that make it worth your while (£10 per item or 3 for £25).
Interior designer and TV presenter Anna Campbell-Jones will be there in person with a curated collection from her Scottish sustainable homewares brand and Lucky Swallows — created in collaboration with Ally from Ocean Plastic Pots — are already favourites among design fans. They’re cheerful, clever and created from waste materials, giving marine plastic a second life with serious style.
The pop-up also features jewellery by Muriel Webster, one of Scotland’s most respected artists working with traditional techniques to make modern, wearable pieces that carry meaning. Author Ashlie McAnally will be signing and selling her debut novel, and Sadie’s Upcycle Store is full of one-off accessories made from vinyl records and music memorabilia, and you’ve got a packed room full of character and colour.
This is more than a pop-up — it’s a chance to buy better, meet the makers, and find something genuinely worth taking home. You can try clothes on, meet the sellers, and pay by card or cash. Saints of Ingram is fully accessible, and the event is open to all.
Whether you're looking for a new statement piece, a meaningful gift, or just want to support Scotland’s independent scene, The Cherry Picked Pop-Up is worth making space for in your weekend.
Register for early bird access at 10am here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cherry-picked-pop-up-in-glasgow-on-saturday-6th-september-early-bird-10am-tickets-1512430934639?aff=oddtdtcreator
The Cherry Picked Pop-Up
Saints of Ingram, Glasgow
Saturday, September 6
11am–5pm
Free entry
Organised by Heather Suttie
Sassy sustainable style which won’t cost the earth.