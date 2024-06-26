Dan and Phil announce 'Terrible Influence' tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning duo and all-time internet legends, Dan and Phil are back with their biggest worldwide tour to date, Terrible Influence - a screamingly hilarious brand new live stage show. They will be taking their show to Glasgow's 'King's Theatre' on 4th February 2025 - tickets go live on Friday 28th May.

In Terrible Influence it’s a new era for Dan and Phil. They’re older, gayer, Phil’s gone blonde and now nothing is off limits. Expect scandalous stories they couldn’t share before, theatrical plot twists and a savage roast of social media, the fans they raised and most importantly: themselves.

If you need to laugh, feel part of a community and make peace with the past - don’t regret missing Dan and Phil in real life...before Dan has another breakdown and disappears.

Beloved Radio 1 and BRITs hosts Dan and Phil are back at it again. Since posting their first YouTube video together in 2009, they have gone on to conquer the globe. Racking up BILLIONS of views, millions of followers around the world and smashing records in every field: from online comedy videos, to international #1 bestselling books, sold out world tours, award winning radio shows and even chart topping charity singles and board games.

Dan and Phil

Their legendary chemistry together has kept people laughing as they do everything from comedy skits, to (unsuccessful) baking, gaming and pop culture commentary. Dan and Phil were a part of what created social media culture as we know it today, and are on a pantheon of all-time internet-breaking fandoms whose influence can only be matched by some of the biggest music artists and movies ever made.