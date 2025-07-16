Dynamic Earth celebrates International Moon Day with out-of-this-world activities

Dynamic Earth invites families to explore the wonders of the Moon through science, storytelling and interactive fun.

Marking the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Dynamic Earth is inviting space lovers of all ages to celebrate International Moon Day on Sunday 20th July with a free family-friendly programme of lunar-inspired activities, immersive Planetarium screenings and the chance to meet a real astronomer.

From 11am to 3pm, visitors can drop in for free hands-on experiences including building a lunar lander, making a crater, and discovering what the moon is made of. Budding astronauts can craft their own asteroid or lunar wheel, all the while, learning about the wonders of space in an engaging, educational environment.

Adding to the excitement, Dynamic Earth’s in-house astronomer Dr. Alastair Bruce will host a series of free live talks about the iconic Saturn V rocket, the launch vehicle that powered the Apollo missions. These sessions, running hourly from 11.30am to 2.30pm, offer a rare opportunity to ask questions and uncover the fascinating science behind space travel.

Dynamic Earth's Planetarium

The Planetarium will also be buzzing with lunar-themed entertainment. Families can enjoy a special screening of Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out, as the beloved duo journey to the moon in search of cheese. And for one day only, CapCom Go: The Apollo Story will take audiences on a full-dome cinematic adventure through the legacy of the moon landings.

Younger explorers can also take part in the Wallace & Gromit: All Systems Go! AR Trail, helping Wallace prepare for take-off through interactive markers and augmented reality surprises hidden across Dynamic Earth’s immersive galleries.

Director of Learning & Education at Dynamic Earth, Conor Ellis, said: “International Moon Day is a brilliant opportunity to celebrate human achievement and inspire the next generation of space explorers. From rocket-building to real-time stargazing, we’re proud to bring the story of the Moon to life in a fun and accessible way for all ages.”

All drop-in activities and live talks are free of charge with no booking required. Planetarium screenings and the AR Trail are included with an Annual Pass or available as separate add-on tickets.

