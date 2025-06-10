Explore Glasgow’s food stories: Saturday charity walking tours in June start at Rickshaw & Co.

Award-winning Rickshaw & Co., the vibrant Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant in Glasgow’s West End, is proud to be featured in Stories Behind Glasgow’s Hospitality, part of the city’s 850th anniversary celebrations in collaboration with Invisible Cities, a social enterprise that trains people who’ve experienced homelessness or social disadvantage to become walking tour guides of their own cities. Their personal, powerful tours show a different side of Glasgow and beyond.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Partick Bridge Street, Rickshaw & Co. has fast become a local and national favourite, known for bold, flavour-packed dishes, a warm welcome, and an interior filled with colour and character—from recycled rickshaw canopies to bicycle-wheel light fittings.

Founded by Gulshan Soni, Krishna Devkota, and Tushar Ahmed, Rickshaw & Co. is rooted in the street food traditions of India and Bangladesh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu is built on the co-founders’ childhoods, family kitchens, and travels—offering everything from slow-cooked dhaba-style curries and tandoori grills to tiffin boxes and roadside plates. Vegan options are just as thoughtful and flavourful.

Rickshaw & Co.

Now, as part of Glasgow City Council’s Taste the Place campaign, Rickshaw & Co. will take centre stage in a special storytelling walking tour series delivered by social enterprise Invisible Cities.

These tours highlight some of Glasgow’s best hospitality venues and the stories behind them. Rickshaw & Co. will be the starting point for the Stories Behind Glasgow’s Hospitality Scene walking tour, which shares the restaurant’s story and the people behind it.

This is a storytelling tour only—there will be no food tasting or access to the venue. Guests are encouraged to return afterwards to enjoy the food and experience what Rickshaw & Co. is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This tour is a great way to share our story. Rickshaw & Co. is about food, community and feeling at home—and that’s what Glasgow means to us.”— Tushar Ahmed, Co-founder, Rickshaw & Co. The tours are a celebration of Glasgow’s rich cultural heritage.

Invisible Cities at Rickshaw & Co

As the city marks 850 years of history, this is a unique opportunity to explore the people, stories and influences that have shaped its vibrant culinary scene. Through the lens of hospitality, visitors can get to know the character of Glasgow—not just through its landmarks, but through the individuals and communities who give the city its warmth and identity.

The tours will take place on Saturday, June 14, Wednesday, June 18 and Saturday, June 21.

Each tour starts at 1pm outside Rickshaw & Co. at 9 Partick Bridge Street and finishes behind Kelvingrove Museum. Attendance is free and open to all on a first come, first served basis.

To book a free space, visit: https://invisible-cities.org/blog/celebrating-glasgow-turning-850-years-old-with-a-special-tour-stories-behind-glasgows-hospitality-scene