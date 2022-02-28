After last year’s event was forced online due to Covid restrictions, a touch of glitz and glamour is returning for this year’s edition of the festival, running from March 2-13.

There will be four European premieres, 65 UK premieres and 13 Scottish premieres, while the feast of film will host an exclusive preview screening of the first episode in Season Six of the global smash-hit Outlander, and a range of famous faces will be walking the red carpet.

Films will be screened in partner cinemas across the UK – from Stornoway to Bristol – while Glasgow-born writer, director, producer and performer Armando Iannucci will appear live at a special ‘In Conversation’ event.

And organisers can also boast 10 world premieres which will be shown for the first time at the festival, many of which will also include post-screening Q&As with the filmmakers.

Tickets for most of them are still available on the festival website.

So, here are the films you can see before anybody else in Glasgow next month.

1. The Hermit of Treig The Hermit of Treig premieres at the Glasgow Film Festival on Saturday, March 5, at 3.30pm, including a Q&A with director Lizzie MacKenzie. The documentary tells the story of Ken Smith, who has spent the past four decades living in a log cabin nestled near Loch Treig, known as 'the lonely loch', not too far from Fort William. He has no electricity or running water. He lives off the land, fishing for his supper, chopping wood, and even brewing his own tipple.

2. Adult Adoption Adult Adoption has its world premiere at the Glasgow Film Theatre on Tuesday, March 8, at 5.30pm, including a Q&A with star Ellie Moon and director Karen Knox. Rosy is a 25-year-old bank teller who 'aged out' of the foster care system at 18 and has since managed to build a solid yet unspectacular life for herself. Desperate to fill that parental void, she seeks out an online service that connects older adults looking for adult surrogate children.

3. Ashgrove Ashgrove will have it's world premiere at the Glasgow Film Theatre on Thursday, March 3, at 8.30pm including a Q&A with stars Amanda Brugel and Natalie Brown and filmmakers Jeremy LaLonde and Jonas Chernick. Set during a pandemic that affects the world's water supply, one of the world's top scientists is battling to find a cure. As the weight of the world takes its toll, she retreats to the countryside with her husband in a bid to clear her mind. However, it's not all happiness on the home front and she soon begins to suspect that her husband isn't being completely honest with her.

4. Angry Young Men Angry Young Men premieres at the Glasgow Film Theatre on Wednesday, March 9, at 6pm, including a Q&A with Paul Morris. A fictional housing estate is the home turf for The Bramble Boys – a gang more likely to brew you a nice cuppa and fetch your messages than anything more sinister. A rival gang dares to swagger onto their territory in a merciless recruitment drive for new members. This means war and a defining moment when everyone must decide where their loyalty lies and what the future might hold.