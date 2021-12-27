January can often drag like a typical slow month after the excitement of Christmas, but streaming giant Netflix is ensuring we have plenty to look forward to by adding a host of stone cold classics next month, starring the likes of A-listers Robert Downey Jr and Ryan Gosling.

There’s never been more choice when it comes to what to watch, from TV shows and documentaries to films and original series, and it’s a big reason Netflix have a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide.

With the new year season peeking around the corner, Netflix’s new additions in January 2022 promise to be full of action and entertainment – and are, most importantly, binge-worthy.

Here are 10 of the best films that are being added to Netflix next month.

In the UK, new shows and films will be available to stream at 8:01am on day of release.

1. Silver Linings Playbook - January 1 Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence link up in this romantic drama. Silver Linings Playbook proved to be one of 2012 most popular films. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

2. Fracture - January 1 Legal thriller Fracture sees Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling team up with the legendary Anthony Hopkins for a story that begins with a man who shoots his unfaithful wife. Photo: New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

3. She's The Man - January 1 Mid 00s teen romance classic doesn't get much better than Amanda Bynes in She's The Man. When her brother decides to ditch for a couple weeks, Viola heads over to his elite boarding school, disguised as him, and proceeds to fall for one of her team mates. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0

4. Scream 4 - January 1 Get ready for the fifth movie in the franchise by reminding yourself what happened with Sydney Prescott and the gang the last time they were on the big screen in Scream 4. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro