Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish actor Sam Heughan – known for playing Jamie Fraser in Outlander – has been cast in Channel 4 show Suspect.

He will feature in the eight-episode crime drama, alongside James Nesbitt, Richard E. Grant, Joely Richardson, Anne-Marie Duff, and Ben Miller.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old posted about the project on social media, alongside some new photos released today.

Outlander star Sam Heughan has been cast in Channel 4 series Suspect, with James Nesbitt (Channel 4)

He said: “’Suspect’ for @channel4 with an all star cast, directed by Dreis Vos coming soon!”

Heughan has also previously shared a behind the scenes selfie taken during filming.

Based on the Danish series Forhøret, Suspect is being directed by Dreis Vos and produced by Eagle Eye Drama.

Outlander's Sam Heughan will join a star-studded cast in Channel 4 drama Suspect

James Nesbitt will play veteran detective Danny Frater, who turns up for a routine ID at a mortuary to discover the body of his own estranged daughter Christina (Imogen King).

He sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days, and identifying eight suspects in connection with her death.

Each episode is said to be focusing on Danny and just one other character. Sam Heughan will play Christina’s godfather, Ryan.

A release date has not yet been announced for Suspect, but it will air on Channel 4.