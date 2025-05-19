First-ever telly festival highlights Glasgow's TV talent

A new screening event showcasing new Scottish TV talent has been added to the line-up for the first ever Glasgow Telly Festival which takes place later this month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inaugural Glasgow Telly Festival is the brainchild of Scottish author, producer and screenwriter CS (Claire) Duffy, who plans to shine a spotlight on Glasgow’s TV talent while also driving change to help save the crisis-hit Scottish TV industry.

A host of other Scottish TV talent is getting involved in festival activities and events, including actors Colin McCredie, Blythe Duff, Sajeev Kohli, Jordan Young, Karen Bartke, Chris Forbes, Siobhan Redmond and Maureen Beattie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of events will be held across the city from 29 May to 1 June, putting Glasgow’s talented writers, producers, directors and actors centre stage. The festival will also put the Glasgow public - which is well known in the entertainment world for its direct feedback - at the heart of spotting potential TV hits through an innovative audience feedback app, something that Claire believes is central to the future of the country’s struggling TV industry.

Some of the cast of Concrete Jungle, including writer Anton O'Donnell (right)

It’s now been announced that an additional event will take place over the festival weekend.

On Saturday, 31 May, there will be a Q&A and special screening event of Glasgow drama Concrete Jungle, which was written by former Glasgow doorman Anton O’Donnell and has attracted a large audience on STV player since its release.

Other planned events include:

Thursday 29 May - Glasgow Telly Legends Pick of the Pilots Event - 7.30-9pm - Maison by Glaschu: The festival opens with a panel discussion from stars and creators of some of the most iconic Glasgow series discussing the "One Minute Pilots" that caught their eye, their careers and the future of Scottish TV. The event will be hosted by STV presenter Laura Boyd and featuring popular Scottish actors including Colin McCredie, Sanjeev Kohli and Jane McCarry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Duffy, founder of the Glasgow Telly Festival

The final cast has now also been revealed for the TV Pilot Open Mic Night - to be held on Sunday 1 June from 2-4pm at BAAD: The audience are invited to watch scenes from potential new TV dramas - written specifically for the festival - performed live by some of Scotland's best-known actors. Hosted by Carol Smillie, the event will feature actors Shauna MacDonald, Joe McFadden, Maureen Beattie, Robin Laing, Kim Allan and Cal MacAninch.

Throughout the festival, there will also be a guerilla-style campaign of 1-minute pilot videos - showcasing the work of both Scotland’s well-known and undiscovered TV talent - which will be shown in pubs and other venues across the city.

Festival founder and organiser Claire Duffy said: “The level of interest in the festival has been incredible, and quite overwhelming. From TV talent who want to be involved, to people supporting from behind the scenes, it’s been wonderful to see the strength of community that exists within the Scottish TV industry.

“I’m really proud to be hosting the Concrete Jungle screening because what Anton has achieved really embodies exactly the kind of creativity and ambition that’s at the centre of the Glasgow Telly Festival, and what the TV industry needs more of in the future. Also, the Q&A at the event will be incredibly inspiring for any emerging filmmakers in Glasgow who want to realise their own vision in the same way Anton has done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole idea behind all of the events is to give actors, directors and writers - all any stage of their career - the chance to showcase their work, and to really bring audiences into the fold to share their views. I have no doubt that, collectively over time, we can bring the creativity, opportunity and prosperity back into the Scottish TV industry, and the

Glasgow Telly Festival is just the start of what will be a very exciting journey. ”

Details of the festival events, and how to book tickets, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/serwsjeh