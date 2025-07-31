From Australia - Lachlan Bryan & The Wildes at Beacon Arts Centre
Over more than a decade Lachlan Bryan has built a reputation as a master storyteller, regardless of whether he's performing solo, fronting his band The Wildes or collaborating with Country Music Icon Catherine Britt in The Pleasures.
His songs range from hard-hitting social commentary to deeply personal musings, but each contains a unique turn of phrase, dark humour and an ever-present sense of romance.
But it's as a live act that Lachlan truly thrives. He and The Wildes have built a devoted audience at home in Australia and also in Europe with their captivating performances - which have drawn comparisons to artists as disparate as The Bad Seeds and Wilco. As a solo act Lachlan slips effortlessly into troubadour mode, reminiscent of the Texas singer-songwriters who first inspired him.