From Australia - Lachlan Bryan & The Wildes at Beacon Arts Centre

Sunday, August 17, Beacon Arts Centre, Custom House Quay, Greenock, PA15 1HJ. Doors: 19:00. Tickets: £16. Box Office: 01475 723723.

Over more than a decade Lachlan Bryan has built a reputation as a master storyteller, regardless of whether he's performing solo, fronting his band The Wildes or collaborating with Country Music Icon Catherine Britt in The Pleasures.

His songs range from hard-hitting social commentary to deeply personal musings, but each contains a unique turn of phrase, dark humour and an ever-present sense of romance.

But it's as a live act that Lachlan truly thrives. He and The Wildes have built a devoted audience at home in Australia and also in Europe with their captivating performances - which have drawn comparisons to artists as disparate as The Bad Seeds and Wilco. As a solo act Lachlan slips effortlessly into troubadour mode, reminiscent of the Texas singer-songwriters who first inspired him.