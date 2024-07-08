Glasgow's Gravity Active launches unlimited summer pass offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Discover the ultimate location for excitement and adventure with the brand-new Unlimited Summer Pass at Gravity Active in Glasgow.

A variety of fun activities await, ensuring non-stop entertainment from start to finish. For those needing the perfect spot for a summer playcation, the Unlimited Summer Pass has got you covered!

From prices as low as £40, these new Unlimited Summer Passes are designed specifically for those looking to make the most of their summer. The passes offer unlimited access to all of Gravity Active's thrilling attractions, with a range of packages to choose from including trampolining and climbing walls.

The Unlimited Summer Passes are available now through to the end of summer 2024 at all Gravity Active locations nationwide.

Fun activities at Gravity Active

Inspired by the Summer of Sport, Gravity Active has also partnered with Capri Sun this summer. Gravity Active is offering an incredible opportunity to introduce children aged 6-10 to the thrill of jumping with 300 complimentary sessions of their exhilarating 1-hour jump experience. Simply pick up a Capri Sun pouch, to be in win a chance of winning.

And the excitement doesn't end there! They’re also offering an exclusive club rate of just £10 per person for jump sessions, giving families the chance to continue the fun at Gravity Active.

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and CEO of Gravity, commented: “We can’t wait to welcome people in Glasgow to Gravity Active this summer!

"We are excited to offer our new Unlimited Summer Passes, as well as our great Capri Sun partnership, making it easier and more affordable for everyone to enjoy our fantastic range of activities. It's the perfect way to stay active, have fun, and create lasting memories with friends and family this summer.”