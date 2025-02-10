Groundbreaking exhibition showcases art from Scottish prisons

A unique and groundbreaking exhibition from Fife College, Connections: Beyond, is set to open later this month.

Connections: Beyond will feature a collection of artwork from 16 Scottish prisons and opens on Monday, 24 February at the Advanced Research Centre at the University of Glasgow.

The exhibition offers a multimedia exploration of artistic expression and showcases an impressive variety of artistic styles, including painting, sculpture, and digital art. Each piece serves as a gateway into a deeper reflection, inviting visitors to engage both visually and metaphorically with the works.

The exhibition seeks to elevate the visibility of prisoner creativity, foster family engagement, and support the rehabilitation and reintegration of incarcerated individuals.

Connections: Beyond also highlights the impact of creative education in Scottish prisons, celebrating the long-standing partnership between Fife College and the Scottish Prison Service.

Fife College has provided educational opportunities in the country’s prisons since the late 1990s in several facilities, and became the national provider of the learning and skills contract for the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) in 2017. Since the start of the partnership, the College has supported thousands of learners in the sixteen SPS-managed prisons across Scotland.

Audrey Mitchell, director of learning and skills services (SPS) at Fife College, said: “Prison-based learners undertake a vast range of creative projects in Fife College’s sixteen Learning Centres located within public prisons across Scotland. However, opportunities to showcase this fantastic work to wider audiences are limited, as guest access to prisons is understandably restricted.

“The Connections: Beyond exhibition offers a unique opportunity to highlight these positive learning outcomes to a broader public, and we are delighted to invite everyone to come along and experience these inspiring works later this month.”

Teresa Medhurst, chief executive of the Scottish Prison Service, said: “We know that creative opportunities can support good mental health and give individuals a positive outlet to express themselves and build confidence; something that is especially impactful within a prison environment.

“Fife College provide important opportunities for learning and development across all of our prisons, helping those in our care to realise their potential and in many cases, unlock some incredible talents.

“We are therefore very grateful to them and the University of Glasgow for providing this platform to exhibit some of their artwork, and we hope it will be enjoyed by the wider community.”

The Connections: Beyond exhibition is scheduled to run until Saturday, 1 March.