High demand for cruises sparks return of popular event at Glasgow travel agent

Barrhead Travel Glasgow to host in-store cruise event with exclusive offers and expert advice

The UK’s leading travel agency, Barrhead Travel, is set to host its highly anticipated annual cruise event this April at the flagship store on Gordon Street, following a surge in demand for cruise holidays.

Taking place on April 24, the event will give attendees direct access to industry experts and exclusive, specially negotiated cruise offers. Representatives from top cruise lines including MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean and P&O Cruises will be on hand to provide insights and help holidaymakers find their perfect voyage.

Last year, cruise travel accounted for more than one third of all holiday bookings at Barrhead Travel, with Mediterranean sailings from both Southampton and Barcelona among the most popular itineraries. According to the group, cruise holidays to the Caribbean Fjords and around Japan are also on rise for 2025.

Linda Armit, Head of Sales Scotland

Canada and Alaska itineraries are also in high demand as people seek adventure options, and Canada specialists will be at the event to help create bespoke trips.

Linda Armit, Head of Sales Scotland, said: “Cruising continues to grow in popularity, offering incredible value and the opportunity to explore multiple destinations in one trip. Families, in particular, are increasingly drawn to cruise holidays thanks to the value-for-money and onboard experiences.

“Hosting regular cruise events is a highlight for many of our regular customers, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone instore. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser or a seasoned traveller, our team is ready to help you discover your dream voyage.”

To register for the cruise event, please visit https://www.barrheadtravel.co.uk/events