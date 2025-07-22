Huge summer savings at Cruden’s Hawkhead Mews

Five-star Scottish housebuilder Cruden Homes is enticing buyers to make a fresh start at Hawkhead Mews in Paisley with a limited-time package of huge savings.

The Goudie, Plot 14 at £295,000 Cruden Homes is offering £5,000 deposit contribution, flooring throughout and turf included. These incredible incentives mean it’s easier than ever to secure a spacious and stylish new home.

Situated in the peaceful neighbourhood of Hawkhead, just over a mile from the historic Paisley town centre, Hawkhead Mews is a new development of 37 contemporary homes. It comprises three-bedroom semi-detached homes and three-bedroom terraced townhouses all carefully designed for modern, flexible family living. Prices start from just £293,000.

Set in the leafy grounds of the former Hawkhead Hospital, this tranquil location combines the charm of established green surroundings with all the convenience of urban living. Popular Barshaw Park, a wide choice of schools, local cafes and shops are all nearby, while Ralston and Barshaw Golf Clubs and Lagoon Leisure Centre offer plenty of ways to relax and keep active.

Excellent transport links also make Hawkhead Mews a smart choice for commuters and busy families alike with Hawkhead train station just minutes away, providing a direct route into Glasgow city centre in only 16 minutes. Additionally the development provides easy access to the M8 and M77, and major shopping hubs like Braehead and Silverburn.

Hazel Davies, Sales and Marketing Director of Cruden Homes said: “At Cruden we want to help people move with ease, whether they’re climbing the property ladder for the first time or upsizing to a growing family home, so it’s great to bring these exciting summer savings to Hawkhead Mews.

“This is an ideal development for families, couples and anyone looking to enjoy the best of both town and country living. With a £5,000 deposit contribution, flooring and turf included, it’s a fantastic opportunity to move into a high-quality, energy-efficient home in a well-connected and desirable area."

With strong early interest, buyers are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of this limited-time offer.

1 . Contributed Hawkhead Mews Show Home Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Hawkhead Mews Show Home Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Hawkhead Mews Show Home Photo: Submitted