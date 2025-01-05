Join author Tom Newlands at Bookface Sip and Swap in Glasgow
Tom will be on hand to discuss his debut novel, Only Here, Only Now, and chat about the process of writing and more during the event, which is scheduled to run from 9:30 am to 1 pm.
The novel, set in Fife during the summer of 1994, follows Cora Mowat, a girl yearning to escape her small-town life while navigating family tensions.
Only Here, Only Now is a funny yet heartbreaking exploration of poverty, identity, and family, praised for its vibrant storytelling and unforgettable characters.
Critics have hailed it as a modern classic, with comparisons to some of the best in contemporary fiction.
The event also features Bookface's signature Swap, where guests are encouraged to bring along up to three books they have loved and exchange them for new reads. With more than 300 titles available to choose from, it’s a great way to refresh your bookshelf.
Tickets for this uplifting event include tea/coffee, a croissant, and a glass of fizz. It’s the perfect way to spend a Saturday morning surrounded by fellow book lovers, lively conversation, and good company.
Bookface Sip & Swap events are known for creating a relaxed atmosphere where readers and writers come together. Previous guests include authors such as CJ Cooke, Alan Parks, John Niven, Val McDermid, and more.
Don’t miss this opportunity to meet Tom and engage in an inspiring discussion about his extraordinary debut novel.