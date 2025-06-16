Kathryn Joseph confirms late night Edinburgh International Festival show in support of new album 'We Were Made Prey'

Glasgow-based singer-songwriter Kathryn Joseph has announced a very special late night show at The Hub on August 9 as part of this year's Edinburgh International Festival, in support of her new album 'WE WERE MADE PREY.', out now via Rock Action Records.

Since winning the Scottish Album Of The Year award in 2015 for her debut record, Kathryn Joseph’s music has evolved from intimate and delicate to something altogether more intense, skilfully combining raw emotion with piano, keyboards and electronic elements.

Joined by longtime collaborator Lomond Campbell, Joseph ventures into darker, more experimental territory, marking a pivotal shift in her artistry.

Returning to the Edinburgh International Festival on 9th August after her acclaimed 2021 performance, she invites fans into a space where vulnerability and beauty collide in profoundly moving music.

New album WE WERE MADE PREY. dances on the knife-edge: of action versus inaction, of want versus wanting, of self-fulfilment versus shame. Continuing her creative partnership withproducer Lomond Campbell, recording took place in the remote Black Bay Studios on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides last winter.

Joseph’s fourth long-player is both a reaction to and reprieve for the animal within. Eleven songs that accept her whole being, with all its hunger, lust and rage, and its devastating tenderness too. Through her hunt for answers to punishing choices, “the kind that can absolutely f**k up your life,” the Glasgow-based singer-songwriter has come out the other side with something new to say.

Joseph’s pursuit of truth is the red thread that winds through each of her albums. It’s there among the agonising beauty of bones you have thrown me and blood i have spilled, her Scottish Album of the Year Award-winning debut. It’s there, too, in 2018’s from when i wake the want is, sewn into the primal grief and grasping of the songs. And it made its presence felt again in 2022’s for you who are the wronged, her powerful exploration of abuse in all its twisted shapes and guises, acclaimed for its “luminous brand of minimalism” (Pitchfork) and as “an outright masterpiece of emptiness and full-to-bursting-ness at the same time” (The Quietus).

Joseph has also just announced a full UK headline tour for autumn 2025, taking in 12 dates across England to follow her Edinburgh International Festival appearance. In between, she will return to the road in support of labelmates (and bosses) Mogwai for a run of European shows in August-September. Lomond Campbell will be performing with Joseph at all shows.

Check out www.kathrynjoseph.co.uk for a full list of UK live shows and to buy tickets.