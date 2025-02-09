Little Comets' final UK tour date at Glasgow Stereo

Newcastle-based indie band Little Comets are set to play the final date of their UK tour at Glasgow Stereo on April 6.

Armed with a musical alphabet as wide as the Clyde, the Newcastle band are touring a mixture of material young and old.

With a trio of new single releases scheduled for the opening quarter of 2025, the three disciples of DIY Music — Rob Coles (guitar/piano/vocals), brother Michael Coles (guitar/backing vocals) and Matt Hall (bass/backing vocals) supported onstage by Nathan Greene on drums and multi-instrumentalist Matt Saxon — will be blending bangers such as ‘Dancing Song’, ‘Bridge Burn’ and ‘Worry’ alongside new songs, ‘HIJKL’ and ‘Prawn’.

Playing live, Little Comets will bring their usual sense of devotion, energy and honest oblivion to an evening featuring over two hours of well-loved music and shiny new tunes.

Little Comets: Matt Hall, Rob Coles & Michael Coles

With their fifth album and second tour to follow by the end of the year, this is the perfect opportunity for Scottish audiences to reconnect with Little Comets and their ever expanding wardrobe of incredibly catchy songs

Tickets are available now from www.littlecomets.com