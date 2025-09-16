Lush brings viral Sticky Dates fragrance to life with pop-up baths in Glasgow

A bestselling shower gel and body spray, Sticky Dates has long been praised by Lush customers for its decadent vanilla and caramel fragrance. Now, fans of gourmand scents can immerse themselves in the golden syrup tones of this viral favourite with bathtubs popping up across the UK.

Customers will be able to soak in style at this limited edition installation, with a caramel-coloured bathtub and scented room. The Book A Bath: Sticky Dates experience comes with a whole range of Sticky Dates products for the most luxurious bath ever - in locations such as Bath, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London and Poole.

The experience begins with an introduction to the Lush Spa and a welcome to the client’s own private bathing room, with a bathtub run to a perfect 40 degrees and filled with Sticky Dates in all its guises - a scented wax melt, spa exclusive bath bomb, Sticky Syrup soap and Sticky Dates body scrub, body lotion and body spray. Makeup, dirt and grime can be removed from the face with Ultrabland cleanser and followed by the bather’s choice of facial moisturiser.

This new Sticky Dates bath bomb, as well as providing that iconic, delicious sugary scent, is packed full of date syrup - a humectant that helps the skin and hair retain moisture for the perfect post-bath glow. This golden fizzer is topped with a shimmering copper lustre, and is exclusively available at the Book A Bath: Sticky Dates experience.

After 30 minutes of gourmand indulgence, there is time to smooth on a layer of Sticky Dates body lotion and a final spritz of Sticky Dates body spray, before being welcomed into the spa kitchen for a cup of chai.

Ruby West, spa research and development at Lush, said: “Sticky Dates is one of the fastest products to go from being limited edition to available all year round due to its popularity with customers.

“This multi-layered Sticky Dates experience is set to leave you smelling sweet and feeling comfy. The highlight of this Book A Bath for me is our exclusive bath bomb, which is full of plastic-free glitter to provide a wonderful shimmer and bath art across the tub. Enjoy it during your bath time, or get hands-on and make your own on the weekend of 6-7th September at your local Lush shop!”

The new Book A Bath: Sticky Dates experience is available at Lush Spas in Bath, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow City, Leeds, Liverpool, London (Oxford Street) and Poole. Bathers must be aged 12+ and have parents/guardians in attendance if under 16, or parental/guardian consent if 16-18.