Manchester photographer keeps lost landmark alive in Glasgow Exhibition

Vinay Jalla’s striking image of the Fallowfield Toast Rack shines a spotlight on Manchester’s overlooked modernist heritage at a prestigious Scottish showcase.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been called everything from a concrete masterpiece to an architectural oddity. The Fallowfield “Toast Rack,” designed by Leonard Cecil Howitt in 1960, has long stood as one of Manchester’s most divisive landmarks.

Now, the building’s bold silhouette has been reimagined through the lens of Manchester photographer Vinay Jalla, whose work has been selected for exhibition at the prestigious Glasgow Gallery of Photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinay Jalla’s photograph, Modernist Memory: The Toast Rack, is part of the gallery’s SHAPE exhibition — a nationwide showcase celebrating the interplay of form, design, and perspective. His image doesn’t just document a building but seeks to preserve a fragment of Manchester’s cultural memory.

The Fallowfield “Toast Rack,” designed by Leonard Cecil Howitt

“For me, the Toast Rack isn’t just an oddity,” says Vinay Jalla, who has lived and worked in Manchester for 20 years. “It represents a time when architecture was created with ambition and purpose for the public good. My photograph is about honouring that story before it disappears.”

Built as a catering college, the Toast Rack once symbolised modern optimism but has faced decades of neglect and debate about its future. Vinay Jalla’s work invites viewers to see it not as a relic but as part of Manchester’s living heritage.

By placing this local landmark on an international stage, Vinay Jalla joins a growing conversation about the city’s lost modernist treasures, and whether they deserve more recognition in Manchester’s ever-changing skyline.

The SHAPE exhibition is open now at the Glasgow Gallery of Photography (4th - 28th September 2025).