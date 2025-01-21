Meet famous chefs in Glasgow as part of UK tour

By Nikki Whiteford
Contributor
Published 21st Jan 2025, 10:10 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 10:16 BST
Kicking off the new year, health and plant-based eating advocates, The Happy Pear, are hitting the road on tour and have an event coming up on Sunday, January 26 at Oran Mor in Glasgow.

Steve & Dave Flynn, aka The Happy Pear, have embarked on a UK wide tour to support the launch of their new book, The Happy Pear 20: Recipes and Learnings From the First 20 Years.

Dave and Steve Flynn turned a tiny veg shop in Greystones, Ireland, into a plant-powered revolution!

For 20 years, The Happy Pear has been all about spreading health, happiness, and seriously delicious food. With over 15 million products sold, five bestselling cookbooks, and 15+ online courses under their belts, these guys know a thing or two about living well.

Longevity Stew from The Happy Pear 20Longevity Stew from The Happy Pear 20
Get ready for a fun-filled evening packed with stories from their wild journey, tips for better living, and cooking demos (at select spots!). Come and join the twins as they dish out wisdom, laughs, and plenty of plant-based goodness!

This is a ticketed event, and tickets can be purchased from

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/360061249E941587?brand=dfc_gis

