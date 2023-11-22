Girls Aloud announce reunion arena tour and they are coming to Glasgow

Girls Aloud will reunite for a huge UK and Ireland tour in 2024 including a date at The Hydro.

Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh will return as Girls Aloud for a new tour, including a gig in Glasgow next year. The girl group was formed on the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, splitting in 2013 following a greatest hits tour. Singer Sarah Harding, an original member of the band, died of breast cancer in 2021.

Cheryl said Sarah's illness coincided with the starting point for discussions about a reunion: “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed.”

“She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon. But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”

Kimberly Walsh said: “Over the last year, we’ve felt this outpouring of love – obviously towards Sarah, but actually towards all of us as a group. And I guess it’s ignited something in all of us again. It feels like something has changed and it does feel like the right time to celebrate Sarah and the 20-year anniversary that we didn’t celebrate at the time.”

Nicola Roberts told the BBC. "It's not easy for us to sit and explain how we feel. It's not going to be easy for us to put a show together with four people, instead of five."

She added that the reunion tour will be a “massive celebration of everything we’ve done up to this point”.

“We want people to leave being like, ‘Wow, I’ve just had one of the best nights of my life’” she said.

The Girls Aloud Show 2024 tour dates are:

Sat 18 May - 3Arena Dublin

Mon 20 May - SSE Arena Belfast

Thurs 23 and Fri 24 May - Manchester AO Arena

Mon 27 May - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Fri 31 May & Sat 1 June - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tues 4 June - Aberdeen P&J Live

Sat 8 June - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Weds 12 June - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 15 June - Leeds First Direct Arena

Tues 18 June - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sat 22 and Sun 23 June - London The O2

Sat 29 June - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena