Glasgow musician Patrick Hynes unveils midnight country sound

Glasgow musician Patrick Hynes sets out in a new music direction

They say heartache inspires and in the case of Glasgow musician Patrick Hynes, the loss of his beloved uncle Jeff sparked a move into a whole new musical genre – midnight country. Patrick’s take on the increasingly popular American music style is a showcased in debut single Wild Country – which is out now.

Think Americana with some Glaswegian grit, melding pop sensibilities with sharp lyrics – Patrick’s roots in Glasgow and childhood summers in Texas has taken shape in new songs.

Patrick said: “My uncle Jeff was always a great source of inspiration and encouragement from an early age. He greatly admired my hand for music and would often break out the guitar to play, that would eventually lead to our first whisky together and so on.

“He would take me to Guitar Centre in the States, those were fond memories growing up and as I aged, he would always offer steadfast encouragement and advice. His sudden illness sparked great sadness in me and was the turning point for a musical career left in the car park.

“Playing for him two years later on his guitar, on which I wrote the songs that would begin the project I was battling to start; the moment was no mistake and the profound gravity of the event changed the course of my life forever.”

Patrick Hynes. Pic: Daniel Blake | Patrick Hynes

The new single and direction, Patrick has a new mission in music, inspired by his family and life experience. He said: “With its resonance, warmth, guitars and melody: I’m sure Jeff would approve. After all, his musical tastes and influence are scattered all over it.

“The first five songs were written on his guitar. I then went back home to Scotland and continued writing on my own guitar.

“It’s not something I’ve considered in relation to the writing process, whether he was there with me, but I do believe our loved ones moved on are much closer than we know and are never truly far.

“So yes, Jeff is with me. I always thank those before me when a song comes, so maybe they are there after all.”

Patrick has been in and around music, but is now stepping out as a solo artist – and by happy coincidence, at a time when the appetite for all things country is soaring.

He said: “Like it was meant to be. My time spent in Texas has given me the good fortune of witnessing the change in country music, in real time.

“Its influence runs through me and what better time for Scotland to carve its own new take, with its own artist sharing in that storied connection between here and there.

“Wild Country serves as the perfect opening love letter. It encapsulates a love story in its rawest form. New, beating and alive. It’s a great indicator from where I am and also for what to expect.”

Patrick will start out in front of an audience for the first time in a couple of weeks, on 1 March at McChuill’s

“McChuill’s is a grassroots venue with a wonderful ethos. I’m a huge fan. It stood as the perfect station to roll on into first. I can’t wait.”