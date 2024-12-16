In Pictures: Brògeal take King Tut’s for a festive fundraiser gift drive

Falkirk five piece folk group Brogeal made a tantalising return to King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut last night for a festive fundraiser. All profits made from the sell out set were donated to Mission Christmas Cash for Kids who work with families across the UK facing financial challenges, ensuring children receive Christmas presents. Attendees were also encouraged to donate toys while the band sold limited edition merchandise where funds generated went directly to the cause.

Brogeal, who were recently named the Best Alternative Rock group at the SAMA 2024, are just back from a UK tour promoting their debut self titled EP which included a sold out date at Saint Luke’s. A fusion of indie and folk, members include Aidan Callaghan (vocals, banjo and tin whistle), Daniel Harkins (vocals and guitar), Sam Macmillan (accordion and bouzouki), Euan Mundie (bass) and Luke Mortimer (drums). All the way from Ardnamurchan came the Scotstown Dance Band who opened the show.