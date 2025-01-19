Lifting the spirits of thousands of music fans, the 2025 opening weekend of Celtic Connections showcased the very best in traditional, roots, world, soul, jazz and orchestral music.

Highlights of the festival so far include a jam-packed Opening Concert featuring surprise guests, including The Bluebells, James Grant, Joyous Choir Maryhill and many more, all celebrating Glasgow’s 850th birthday.

Grammy-award winner Madison Cunningham mesmerised fans at The Pavillion, while the electrifying energy of Mec Lir, Kinnaris Quintet and Four Men and Four Men and a Dog had trad fans reeling with delight at The Barrowland Ballroom.

The east end venue also played host to a sold-out show for Mercury-nominated corto.alto, led by multi-instrumentalist and producer Liam Shortall. The Grit Orchestra captivated the audience at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, while Jon Muq’s blues talent shone brightly, embodying the spirit of connection and cultural celebration.

Hundreds of events are scheduled to take place between now and Sunday 2 February, with tickets still available for a mix of shows including a night showcasing the best in Orkney trad music featuring The Chair, FARA and Gnoss at The Old Fruitmarket, Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti and the Positive Force, and many more.

Celtic Connections 2025 in partnership with Innis & Gunn runs until Sunday 2 February, more at celticconnections.com.

All photographs Kris Kesiak.

1 . Celtic Connections James Grant and The Bluebells are guests for a concert celebrating Glasgow 850. | Celtic Connections

2 . Orchestral Qawwali Project Orchestral Qawwali Project (OQP) breathes new life into centuries-old traditions by seamlessly blending western classical and choral music with South Asian Sufi music (qawwali) and Indian classical dance. | CC

3 . Gretchen Peters and The Black Denims For over two decades, Gretchen Peters has been one of Nashville's most beloved, respected, and celebrated artists. She played a Celtic Connection gig at The Barony Hall. | CC