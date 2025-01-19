In Pictures: Opening weekend for Celtic Connections as performances take place in 30 venues across the city

The city’s winter music festival music got off to a spectacular start this weekend, taking over more than 30 venues across Glasgow.

Lifting the spirits of thousands of music fans, the 2025 opening weekend of Celtic Connections showcased the very best in traditional, roots, world, soul, jazz and orchestral music.

Highlights of the festival so far include a jam-packed Opening Concert featuring surprise guests, including The Bluebells, James Grant, Joyous Choir Maryhill and many more, all celebrating Glasgow’s 850th birthday.

Grammy-award winner Madison Cunningham mesmerised fans at The Pavillion, while the electrifying energy of Mec Lir, Kinnaris Quintet and Four Men and Four Men and a Dog had trad fans reeling with delight at The Barrowland Ballroom.

The east end venue also played host to a sold-out show for Mercury-nominated corto.alto, led by multi-instrumentalist and producer Liam Shortall. The Grit Orchestra captivated the audience at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, while Jon Muq’s blues talent shone brightly, embodying the spirit of connection and cultural celebration.

Hundreds of events are scheduled to take place between now and Sunday 2 February, with tickets still available for a mix of shows including a night showcasing the best in Orkney trad music featuring The Chair, FARA and Gnoss at The Old Fruitmarket, Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti and the Positive Force, and many more.

Celtic Connections 2025 in partnership with Innis & Gunn runs until Sunday 2 February, more at celticconnections.com.

All photographs Kris Kesiak.

James Grant and The Bluebells are guests for a concert celebrating Glasgow 850.

Orchestral Qawwali Project (OQP) breathes new life into centuries-old traditions by seamlessly blending western classical and choral music with South Asian Sufi music (qawwali) and Indian classical dance.

For over two decades, Gretchen Peters has been one of Nashville's most beloved, respected, and celebrated artists. She played a Celtic Connection gig at The Barony Hall.

Inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 by singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell, who called her "both a songwriter and a poet (who) sings as beautifully as she writes,” Peters has accumulated accolades as a songwriter for artists as diverse as Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, The Neville Brothers, Patty Loveless, George Strait, Bryan Adams and Faith Hill.

