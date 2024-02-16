Review: The Libertines conclude their intimate venue tour at Glasgow’s Oran Mor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“We’re excited to be going back to our roots in these small sweaty clubs”, Pete Doherty told NME in a recent interview referring to the intimate venue tour that was just concluded in Glasgow’s Oran Mor promoting the upcoming release of their fourth album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’. “Where we can see the whites of the crowds eyes”.

1997, inside a flat in Richmond a seed was sewn that was nurtured and developed into one of the most iconic rock and roll bands in British history, The Libertines. Pete Doherty met Carl Barat and the pair conjoined their creative abilities, realised they could thrive off of the other, an effort that led them through the basement bars of London and then eventually onto some of the biggest stages in Europe and beyond. But the pressure of success took a toll on the individuals which seeped into their relationship and pulled them apart in spouts throughout two and a half decades. Today they are no longer those thrill-driven young men enamoured by extravagance. They are middle-aged, dampened down by experience and wisened through a battle of emotional trenches. Now, seemingly disillusioned by the flamboyance they are reunited with a deeply rooted strength. The decision to return to settings that first moulded their appreciation for the craft feels soul-driven.

“It’s the only band that makes me feel like a school girl” a woman told as we were waiting for them to come on, fingers clutched around the metal barrier. She and her friends had travelled up from Cumbria for the occasion. “You just don’t get this where I’m from”.

Beneath a red spotlight The Libertines entered the stage and the room’s energy rose with immediacy. Pete stumbled on with fluffy hair and a sweaty T-shirt while the others followed more put together in uniform, bowler hats with shirt and tie. Plunging straight into their set beers were thrown across the room in response.

They ran through their show merging a concoction of classics and newer material with heavy interludes that were ejected smoothly and received enthusiastically by their audience, a detail that never faltered. In smaller venues like this I’m more accustomed to the smaller bands in teeth cutting stages, early in their career. Seeing an act with the prowess of The Libertines in such an intimate setting was euphoric almost, it gave a hint of something incredibly special.

I was struck by a bulging queue that stretched from the corner of Great Western Road to the shops and diners in Hillhead earlier in the day when I passed the old church. Eager fans had arrived for a pre-show accoustic set and this is when the significance of the later event dawned on me. Around the same time the band had announced a larger-scale tour for later this year where they’d be playing the Barrowlands - a venue they could easily sell-out but also a symbol of ambition for young and local musicians, somewhere most will only be ever to dream of playing. Here they played to a slimed down group of people in a place the performers intended to be humble and where they felt comfortable, a rare opportunity mainly because of the grievance of acquiring a ticket when they were released.

