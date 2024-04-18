Watch: GUN tell us about their new album in Glasgow record store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We met the Glasgow band in Assai on Sauchiehall Street as they performed a stripped-back live set and signed records. You can watch our video clip from the event above. GUN release of the first single from the album, Boys Don't Cry, which showcases a hard rock sound that had Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris declare the new record as "some of their best songs since Gallus." It is the first album of new music from the group since 2017’s ‘Favourite Pleasures’, which entered the UK official album chart at number 16.

Vocalist Dante Gizzi comments of the track: Boys Don't Cry is a song about those people who are steeped in a delusion of superiority; they strut through life expecting the world to shower them with favours, oblivious to the reality that humility and genuine effort pave the path to true accomplishment." The thirteen tracks on Hombres were recorded and produced by Simon Bloor, who has previously worked with Trevor Horn. It was mixed by Daryl Thorpe at Morsecode Studios and Strongroom Studio.

The record boasts guest vocals from Beverley Skeete who has sang with Elton John and Johnny Cash, alongside Mary Pearce who worked with Primal Scream and Chaka Khan. There’s a guest performance on the drums from Joe Lazerus of Twin Atlantic.

The album is available in multiple formats as both standard and deluxe editions, including on CD, vinyl, and digitally here.

Dante adds: “GUN have been around for a long time. We’ve done a lot. We’ve released a lot of music. But in some ways it feels like we’re just getting started. We’ve already started writing songs for the next record. We don’t ever want to leave it so long again. This is what we do. We need this band. The pandemic taught us that.”

“I think this record did save us,” says guitarist Giuliano “Jools” Gizzi. “But now I just want to get out there and play the songs to the fans. Not to waste any more time. People need music. They need to dance and have fun. We’ve all suffered too much. Let the good times roll!”

GUN play Saint Luke’s in the East End on Friday 26 April for a sold out show.