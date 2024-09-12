New show about Scots premieres at Cumbernauld Theatre

A brand new theatre show from a team of young Scottish theatremakers "aboot imperfect Scots" is to premieres at Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse on Thursday and Friday, September 26 and 27.

Common Tongue, a brand new play exploring the impact of language and identity in Scotland, presented by JGProducing in association with Cumbernauld Theatre and supported by Creative Scotland, is coming to Cumbernauld for two performances on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th September.

Written and directed by Fraser Scott, produced by Jennifer Galt, and with dramaturgy provided by esteemed poet Leyla Josephine; Common Tongue is ‘a play aboot imperfect Scots’, a fast-paced and quick-witted one-person show utilising projected creative captioning throughout.

The show sees Bonnie, a young woman from Paisley - played by Olivia Caw - navigate her relationship with the way she (and the audience) speaks, coming to grips with the implications of her language, dialect and accent.

Actor Olivia Caw, who plays Bonnie, in rehearsals.

Some folk are happy tae listen tae thairsel speak. A cannae understaun that.

Common Tongue is the first funded artistic foray from a team of young, Scottish, independent theatremakers dedicated to thinking about what it means to show Scotland on stage. Common Tongue premieres at Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse before a performance at the Scottish Storytelling Centre in Edinburgh on Saturday, September. 28

Tickets available at: https://lanternhousearts.org/events/common-tongue/