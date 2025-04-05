Partick's Rickshaw & Co restaurant to take part in Glasgow’s 850th celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rickshaw & Co., a vibrant Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant in Glasgow’s West End, is proudly taking part in the city’s 850th anniversary celebrations as a must-visit destination for food.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Partick Bridge Street, this lively restaurant is fast becoming a national institution, known for its bold, flavour-packed menu, warm hospitality, and striking interior decked out with colourful recycled rickshaw canopies and pre-loved bicycle-wheel light fittings.

Run by Gulshan Soni, Krishna Devkota, and Tushar Ahmed, Rickshaw & Co. was born from friendship, nostalgia, and a shared love of the street food traditions of Bangladesh and India.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu is inspired by the co-founders’ childhood memories, family cooking, and travels—offering diners everything from tandoori grills and biryanis to comforting tiffin boxes, roadside plates and rich, slow-cooked dhaba-style curries.

Rickshaw & Co

This April, from the 14th to the 16th, Rickshaw & Co. will also mark Bengali New Year with a three-day special platter celebrating the food heritage of Bangladesh. Expect classic dishes like aubergine, potato and egg bhorta, daal, kosha mangsho (spiced meat) and steamed rice—a true taste of home, created with heart and tradition.

Rickshaw & Co. is about more than food. It’s rooted in community. Co-owner Tushar Ahmed still remembers his early days in the UK as a 19-year-old international student in Liverpool.

Alone and unsure, he wandered into a local takeaway—where two strangers from Bengal made him feel welcome and safe. That act of kindness shaped his vision. Years later, in Glasgow, he’s created a restaurant where everyone who walks in the door feels like they belong. That ethos—of generosity, warmth and connection—runs through everything the team does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. Rickshaw & Co. was named ‘Curry Kings of Glasgow’ by the Scottish Asian Curry Awards in 2024 and scooped South West Winner of Indian Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Asian Food Awards in 2023. But what matters most to them is the chance to serve their neighbourhood, celebrate their culture, and welcome others into it.

Rickshaw & Co

As part of the Taste the Place programme, which showcases the city’s global food scene during Glasgow’s 850th anniversary year, Rickshaw & Co. will take centre stage on a special food walking tour led by social enterprise Invisible Cities. Visitors will hear the story behind the restaurant, meet the team, and enjoy a taste of what makes this place special.