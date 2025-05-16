Pizza in the Park - Glasgow's hottest new outdoor food experience has arrived

By clare graham
Contributor
Published 16th May 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 14:16 BST
This summer, the city’s favourite sourdough rebels, Pizza Punks, are hitting the grass with Pizza in the Park – a brand new al-fresco dining experience delivered straight to you at Glasgow Green.

From 16th of May park-goers can enjoy an incredible pizza menu and loaded garlic bombs without ever leaving the picnic blanket. Whether you’re sunbathing solo or vibing with mates, simply scan the QR code from Pizza Punks ads, flyers, or Instagram and we’ll deliver piping-hot sourdough pizza right to Glasgow Green’s main entrance.

MENU HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Enjoy sharing your pizza!placeholder image
Enjoy sharing your pizza!

Hawaiirn-Bru – Irn-Bru ham hock, caramelised pineapple & scotch bonnet pineapple hot sauce.

Beef Birria – Braised beef, nacho cheese, pico de gallo & birria dipping gravy.

Loaded Garlic Bombs – Four varieties all served with hot honey, garlic butter & parmesan snow.

Every pizza is made with Pizza Punks’ signature dough, fermented for 72 hours for maximum flavour and ultra-crisp texture – perfect for summer snacking in the sun.

There's plenty of choice in the new outdoor menuplaceholder image
There's plenty of choice in the new outdoor menu

HOW TO ORDER:

  1. Scan the QR code from our flyers, Instagram, or ads.
  2. Track your pizza delivery via your phone.
  3. Meet your driver at the Glasgow Green Main Entrance and enjoy!

All food will be delivered on our e-bikes “Partnering with Volt was a no-brainer for us. As a British e-bike brand, they share our values of quality and innovation — and they’re helping us deliver pizza in the most sustainable way possible. As we launch Pizza in the Park, it felt right to do it in a way that’s good for our customers, good for the planet, and powered by people on two wheels.”

Follow us: Instagram: @pizzapunksuk | Order now: www.pizzapunks.co.uk/pizzainthepark

