Radisson Blu Glasgow offers the ultimate romantic staycation for Valentine's Day
Presenting a choice of prosecco, carefully curated cocktail pairings and deluxe wines to begin the romantic evening, diners can enjoy appetizers with a sleek beverage before easing into a selection of small plates (sriracha prawns and lamb samosas).
Main courses range from delicious BBQ-glazed sirloin or crispy kimchi chicken followed by sweet dessert options - which include a choice of caramel cheesecake or glazed chocolate delice - to finish. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.
Available at Radisson Blu Glasgow exclusively on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th February only, from 5:30pm - 9pm for £39 per person; a non-refundable deposit of £10 per person is required at time of booking and deducted from your final bill.
Radisson Blu Glasgow offers 247 rooms with room rates starting at £180.20 per night for two people for the particular period of 14th and 15th February.