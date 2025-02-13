Radisson Hotel Group is offering the ultimate Valentine’s Day staycation in Glasgow

Capturing the spirit of love with a romantically refined menu, Radisson Blu Glasgow is spreading love across the nation with an eclectic Valentine’s Day experience. Specially curated with lovers in mind, there’s an option for every type of lover to indulge this Valentine's Day.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For two days only, indulge in a special 3-course Valentine’s sharing menu at The Grahamston - the iconic in-house restaurant in Scotland’s 4-star Radisson Blu Glasgow outpost.

Presenting a choice of prosecco, carefully curated cocktail pairings and deluxe wines to begin the romantic evening, diners can enjoy appetizers with a sleek beverage before easing into a selection of small plates (sriracha prawns and lamb samosas).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main courses range from delicious BBQ-glazed sirloin or crispy kimchi chicken followed by sweet dessert options - which include a choice of caramel cheesecake or glazed chocolate delice - to finish. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

The Grahamston, Radisson Blu Glasgow

Available at Radisson Blu Glasgow exclusively on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th February only, from 5.30pm - 9pm for £39 per person; a non-refundable deposit of £10 per person is required at time of booking and deducted from your final bill.

Radisson Blu Glasgow offers 247 rooms with room rates starting at £180.20 per night for two people for the particular period of 14th and 15th February.