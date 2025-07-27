Raja Rani Restaurant in Glasgow celebrates 8th anniversary with 10% off this August

Raja Rani, the award-winning Indian restaurant in Bearsden in Glasgow, is celebrating in style this August.

From August 1 to 8, customers will receive 10% off their total bill across all services — including sit-in dining, takeaway, and delivery (excluding Uber Eats). This offer also covers pre-theatre menus and meal deals.

Raja Rani began its humble journey with three friends from South Asia who shared a vision: to bring authentic Indian cuisine to Glasgow. Since opening, it has built a strong reputation for flavour-packed dishes, genuine hospitality, and a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. It offers a wide range of vegetarian, non-vegetarian, and vegan options, with customer favourites including Butter Chicken, Lamb Karahi, and they’re bestselling charcoal-cooked Chicken Tikka, and Grilled Salmon.

Savour the rich flavours of dishes that are carefully prepared with authentic spices, balanced seasoning, and cooked with love by a team of seasoned chefs and sous-chefs. Raja Rani prides itself on delivering quality service every time you walk through the door.

Tushar Ahmed, co-founder of Raja Rani, said: “We’ve built Raja Rani with passion, hard work, and community at its core. This anniversary isn’t just about us — it’s about everyone who’s dined with us, supported us, and helped us grow. This 10% offer is our way of saying thank you. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, and even more excited about what’s next.”

The offer is Raja Rani’s way of thanking customers for their continued support. The only exception to normal service will be on Sunday 3 August, when the restaurant will close at 5pm for an internal anniversary event. The restaurant will also remain closed on Monday 4 August, as per usual.

Beyond the excellence in food, Raja Rani remains committed to supporting the local community. For more than five years, it has worked with The Homeless Project Scotland to provide hot meals to those in need and continues to support charities and community initiatives across Glasgow.

On the international stage, Raja Rani represented South Asian cuisine at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021, serving as a food and beverage partner for the Bangladesh government, delegates, and high officials — proving its credentials on a global platform.

Whether you're dining in, picking up, or ordering in, don’t miss the chance to celebrate with 10% off and experience what makes Raja Rani one of Scotland’s most loved restaurants.