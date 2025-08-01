Students to receive a results envelope to reveal a free treat at Zizzi
To congratulate students up and down the UK, Zizzi is giving everyone who shows proof of their exam results one of their iconic Garlic and Mozzarella Bombes, among other savoury and sweet treats.
This year, thousands of students are due to receive their exam results via an app, rather than getting the classic experience of opening an envelope. Zizzi is keeping the experience alive and will be giving each student an envelope to open to reveal their free treat.
Some results envelopes will reveal a Garlic and Mozzarella Bombe, a freshly baked garlic dough ball filled with gooey mozzarella and topped with Roquito hot honey, while others promise a free starter, dessert or drink. A lucky few will get their tables’ dinner on the house, up to the value of £150.
Students that receive SQA, A-Level or GCSE results in 2025, will be able to claim their envelope by showing their results, when they dine at one of Zizzi’s three Glasgow restaurants (Silverburn, Buchanan Street and Cresswell Lane) on their results day, or the following day.
Scottish students will be able to claim their ‘Z Level Results’ on SQA Results Day on Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th August. Students picking up A-Level results will be able to claim the offer on Thursday 14th and Friday 15th August, while GCSE students will be eligible on Thursday 21st and Friday 22nd August.
Katy Lomax, Brand & Customer Experience Director at Zizzi, said: “Students across the UK have worked so hard all year, and we think that picking up their results deserves a delicious treat! We’re welcoming all students and their families in to Zizzi to celebrate with us and open up their second lot of results to see if their meal is on us. We think students are the Bombe, so this summer they’re on us!”
To book a table at your nearest Zizzi, visit: https://www.zizzi.co.uk/