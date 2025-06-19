Stylish kids’ room makeovers made easy with Temu

With the cost of living on the rise, parents across the UK are finding budget-friendly ways to refresh their children’s rooms without breaking the bank. On average, parents redecorate their child’s bedroom four times before they leave home, which can amount to a staggering £7,933.62 per family. But savvy mums are proving that a heart-warming makeover doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From whimsical themes to practical storage solutions, parents are turning to affordable online platforms like Temu to give their children’s rooms a fresh new look on a budget.

Karli’s Safari-Themed Twins’ Room

Mum-of-four Karli, from South Yorkshire, wanted to create a playful and cohesive space for her twins, Evie and Oscar. Inspired by their love for animals, she turned to Temu to bring their safari-themed bedroom to life, without breaking the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instagram @thesuffieldtrio

Karli found a stunning lion rug for just under £5 at Temu, something that would normally cost around £40-£50, she shares. “£4.35 - I'm sorry, that is just the bargain of the century!” she exclaimed. “And it's really good quality.”

She also discovered an adorable safari-themed bunting and wall sign for just £4, a stylish wall hanging for £8, and a giraffe door hanger with storage pouches. that perfectly complemented the theme while offering practical storage solutions. Known for offering quality products at affordable prices, Temu cuts out layers of middlemen to streamline the supply chain and passes savings to consumers.

To keep clutter at bay, she also picked up an elephant-themed laundry basket, repurposing it to store her children’s soft toys. Completing the look, Karli added charming safari prints of a lion, zebra, and giraffe, creating a cohesive and eye-catching display. “If you're looking for prints then that is a good place to go,” she said.

A recent IPSOS survey found that British consumers are overwhelmingly positive about Temu, with over 8 in 10 Temu users in the UK say the platform offers good value. Surveyed consumers report that Temu has saved them on average 25% in 2024, with 1 in 3 respondents saying Temu helped them explore decorating their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youtube @Eve_and_Osc

Ella-Jane’s Budget-Friendly Makeover

Ella-Jane Suffield, a mum of three from Suffolk, recently transformed her boys' bedroom without splurging on expensive decor. She discovered a range of affordable prints on Temu and paired them with budget-friendly frames from local discount stores to add personality to the space.

The result? A vibrant and stylish room that didn’t cost a fortune.

According to a study by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), UK households could save up to £3,000 annually by shopping on direct-from-factory platforms like Temu. With its commitment to affordability, Temu has quickly become a go-to for parents looking for home decor on a budget.

Instagram @thesuffieldtrio

Adding to its appeal, local sellers on Temu are on the rise, with projections estimating that 50% of the platform’s UK sales will come from local sellers and warehouses by the end of 2025. This shift means faster delivery times—with some products arriving in as little as one working day—and a broader range of products tailored to British shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With platforms like Temu making stylish decor more accessible, parents are proving that revamping a child’s room doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. From savvy storage solutions to statement pieces, budget-conscious mums and dads are redefining interior design—one affordable makeover at a time.