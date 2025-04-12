Swingin’ & Jivin’ to the sound of La Dolce Vita

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh-based swing band, La Dolce Vita Swing Collective renowned for their fun laid back approach to the swing jazz sound are heading to East Kilbride this May.

This marvellous swing jazz band will have you swingin’ and a jivin’ in the aisles to a night of pure nostalgia on Saturday, May 31 at East Kilbride Arts Centre, East Kilbride, as they make their way through songs made famous by the Rat Pack during their Las Vegas golden era, as well as turning their hand to more contemporary music performing swing jazz covers versions of popular pop songs.

Singer Tony Delicata told us that they are all very excited to be bringing their Cabaret style show back to the marvellous and intimate East Kilbride Arts Centre in East Kilbride.

He said: "We received a very warm welcome last time we were in East Kilbride, where the audience of both young and old love getting up close and personal with the band, singing and dancing to the Vegas golden greats.

"Being of Italian descent, Tony has a soft spot for Dean Martin and loves to sneak in a bit of ‘That’s Amore, An Evening in Roma’ and others always manage to swing their way into the set."

He went on to say: "We are delighted to be appearing at the East Kilbride Arts Centre again this May where we are always met with a very warm response."

TICKET LINK: www.dolcevitaswing.com

Ticket price £16 & £14 concessions