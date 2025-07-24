The renowned Young Pleasance company to return to Edinburgh with Ghost Light

Ghost Light is the newest spine-tingling large-scale production from the renowned Young Pleasance company. This year’s show is a breathtaking reflection on the legendary ghosts who prowl London’s most haunted playhouse. This chilling and captivating tale breathes new (after)life into the ghosts of theatre past. Performed by an ensemble of talented young performers, Ghost Light promises a dynamic revival of the infamous souls that linger behind the curtain.

Marking 30 years of supporting young talent at the Fringe, the superbly multi-talented (The Scotsman) Young Pleasance Company return to Edinburgh with a gorgeous homage to the spirit of theatre through the ages.

Set in the heart of the West End’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane - with its rich history including fires, scandals and of course, ghosts - the audience are invited to join an unsuspecting costume assistant as she unwittingly evokes the spirits of theatre legends Nell Gwynn, Vesta Tilley, Sarah Siddons and more. With eerie elegance, gorgeous period costumes and beautifully executed design, this performance will appeal to everyone from YouTube ghost hunters to theatre enthusiasts.

Co-writer and co-director Joanna Billington comments: "Ghost Lightwas born from a fascination with the idea that theatre never truly sleeps—that even in darkness, it hums with memory and possibility. In a time when live performance has faced profound interruption, we wanted to explore the resilience of the stage and the unseen forces that keep it alive. It’s a love letter to theatre’s enduring power, and to the young artists who carry its legacy forward."

Founder and Artistic Director, Kathryn Norton-Smith also comments: "It is entirely fitting that our play-making this year is set in Drury Lane, which is where the emerging Young Pleasance featured in the Pleasance gala fundraising event in 1995, before they presented their spectacular production of Bus! later that year, opening Pleasance London. YP has always had forward-looking audacious ambition and a fearless can-do mentality.

"YP has endured because it is constantly re-fuelled by the brilliance of all the young people who get involved. Its alumni are everywhere – they are an unstoppable, invincible loyal force of young practitioners, actors, directors, designers, technicians, producers, casting directors, photographers, playwrights, surgeons, magazine editors, curators, journalists, professional sportsmen, song-writers, film actors, authors, illustrators, diplomats, musicians, treasury officials, academics, lawyers, mothers, fathers, models, barristers, make-up artists, therapists, teachers, fashion editors, broadcasters, screen writers, cabaret artists, circus performers – all connected by the YP DNA."

Young Pleasance is truly incubating the stars of the future and is dedicated to offering dynamic and professional theatre opportunities for young people aged 16-21 through workshops and large-scale productions delivered by the Pleasance’s ambitious creative team.

Since its inception in 1995 this prolific producing arm has trained hundreds of creatives most recently including stage and screen actors Laurie Davidson, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Balinska, Bilal Hasna, Angus Imrie, Ed Sayer, Kwaku Mills, Charlotte Ritchie, Edward Davis, Bella Maclean, Ekow Quartey, and Sam Woolf, and playwright Phoebe Éclair Powell.