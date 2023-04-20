A highly successful amateur company that has delighted audiences with high calibre shows like ‘Titanic’ and ‘The Secret Garden’ is set to make a stunning showbiz comeback with a production of the musical 9 to 5!

By Clare Grant

Cumbernauld Musical Theatre Society was formed six years ago amidst the view that there was a wealth of talent locally that was remaining untapped as many amateur performers joined amateur drama groups elsewhere.

And the group has confidently gone from strength to strength as the hit shows just keep on coming, the last of which was ‘The Secret Garden’

Now the company has opted for the 1970s office-based comedy of friendship and revenge first made famous by the film starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

And they’ll stage it at Cumbernauld Theatre with a talented cast of 23 players from Tuesday, May 24 to Saturday, May 23.

Intense rehearsals are underway under the direction and instruction of Fraser Morrison, musical director Ronan Corkey and choreographer Kirsten Stewart.

Director Fraser said: “It is a genuine honour and privilege to be back once again directing for Cumbernauld Musical Theatre Society.

"The last six years have been truly incredible, and this year is no exception.

"Having the opportunity to bring these powerful women’s stories to life whilst working with a wonderful cast of local talent has been a fantastic experience so far.

"It is evident already that this will indeed be a very special production.

"We are proud to be at the heart of the theatrical community in Cumbernauld and would encourage all those who have never seen this show before to come along and enjoy a great fun night out at the theatre.

"Theatre like this would not survive without the support of the local community, and so we hope you can join us for this fun filled production in May and ensure that this kind of theatrical experience is available for those to enjoy in years to come.

