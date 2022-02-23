Invited guests celebrate the opening of the new Cumbernauld Theatre building.

Located in the heart of Cumbernauld, on the Cumbernauld Academy campus, the state-of-the-art venue houses two performance spaces – a 300-seat auditorium and a studio theatre, a dance studio, and a 83-seat cinema and café/bistro that will open in April.

At the opening event members of the NL Community Choir entertained the guests with uplifting songs.

Provost Jones admitted the occasion made her especially proud given her personal connections with the theatre over the years.

Provost Jean Jones officially opens the theatre.

She said: “I’ve visited the new facility quite a few times now and it still has an incredible ‘wow’ factor.

"It’s a special place and I know how much it already means to the people in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth and beyond.

“Many years ago my daughter was a member of the youth group, and I was proud to serve as a board member.

“The theatre will provide a huge array of opportunities for young people in theatre-making, backstage and on stage as well as having the opportunity to see the best theatre from across Scotland. “

“I wish everyone connected with the theatre every success and my best wishes for the future in their fantastic new home.”

Sarah Price, Chief Executive of Cumbernauld Theatre Trust, added: “We are delighted to join Provost Jean Jones and guests at the official opening of Lanternhouse.

"Lanternhouse already feels like the community’s cultural home, and we are so thankful for the support we have had to bring this facility to our audiences.

“Having now launched our Spring/Summer season, we look forward to continuing to work alongside the community to deliver a vibrant, inclusive and relevant cultural programme for Cumbernauld and the surrounding communities.”

Guests at the event included local councillors Tom Johnstone, Junaid Ashraf and Paddy Hogg. Councillor Jim Logue, Leader of North Lanarkshire Council and Councillor Frank McNally, Convener of Education and Families also attended.