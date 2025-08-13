Glasgow theatre company invite you to be 'Dracula's Guest' for Fringe debut

Dracula's Guest is on at CC Blooms (venue 171) until August 16 (image: Moira Hamilton)

They say darkness cannot exist without light, but one Glasgow theatre company might disagree with that.

Martyr was formed in October and this week made it’s Edinburgh Fringe debut with Dracula’s Guest, a retelling of Bram Stoker’s classic tale, penned by Rebecca Russell.

This is actually the play’s return to the capital having had a sell-out run during the Edinburgh Horror Festival, and while the late evening sun continued to shine outside, inside CC Blooms a monster was waiting to re-emerge from the shadows.

The compact, almost claustrophobic, surroundings of the lower level of CC Blooms, with its stone walls and the colours seeming to drain from the many rainbow flags and pennants on the walls and ceiling seemed the perfect location for Jonathan Harker’s fateful meeting with Count Dracula.

Harker is played by Frederik Bang, playing the initially optimistic, but eventually psychologically and emotionally exhausted, young lawyer with genuine aplomb, the perfect balance of determination and defeat.

Low-budget theatre is often about acting with nothing, or just the most rudimentary of props, and Bang truly sold being being trapped in an unending hell of nightmares, locked doors, secrets and vampires, with just a candle, a book and a fragility that seemed liable to shatter at any moment.

Harker’s nemesis, the titular Count, was played by Magnus Kelly, dripping with danger and malevolence, his presence often dominating scenes whether he was on stage or not – the imagination is a powerful tool!

The chemistry of the dominant Count and the increasingly submissive Harker meant that while there is unquestionably flashes of humour and bonami, proceedings turned more and more intense.

Adding to the tension is the arrival of The Vampiress, played with an excellent Romanian accent by Naomi Delvin, bringing a chaotic and depraved energy to her brief appearances.

Whether she is trying to seduce or dine on Harker, her intentions are not entirely clear, but is ultimately thwarted by the Count, although not necessarily for magnanimous reasons.

Eventually Harker will discover the true nature of his host, in an breath-holding scene when he discovers Dracula’s crypt, but can he escape this evil place or ultimately end up a victim of his own and the Count’s “desires”?

In the end it all leads to a shocking and bloody climax, so definitely not one for the faint of heart, but if you wish to go on a journey to a place where evil lurks then Dracula’s Guest is on until Saturday (at 8pm each night) as part of PBH’s Free Fringe.

The Martyr team won’t be heading home though as once the blood had been cleaned up they present W3: Filthy Filthy Witches from August 18-24 in the Banshee Labyrinth Chamber Room.

Three wyrd sisters, one grifter, and a dead whale. Mixing puppetry and actors, W3 tells the tale of three trash-picking witches and a washed-up inventor whose baby is killing their mother.

Also part of PBH’s Free Fringe it opens at 3.35pm each day of the run.

For more information follow @martyrtheatre on Instagram.